Makers announce the Test crew

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported to you that Madhavan, Siddharth and Nayanthara will be coming together for a film based on cricket titled Test.

Helmed by Sashikanth of YNot Productions, the movie went on floors last week and the makers announced the film officially with a motion poster.

The latest is that the makers have announced the film’s crew.

Viraj Singh Gohil will be the cinematographer while Dinesh Subbarayan is the stunt choreographer and Poornima Ramaswamy and Anu Vardhan are incharge of costumes.

The sound department consists of Kunal Rajan, MR Rajakrishnan as sound mixer and Siddharth Sadashiv roped in as sync sound recordist.

Madhusudan, and Shwetha Sabu Cyril will handle the production design..