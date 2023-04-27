Lack of special shows won't hurt PS 2 at BO, say trade pundits

CHENNAI: As Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set for a release tomorrow, special shows across the state will not take place following an order that was issued by the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management upon Thunivu and Varisu's release in January this year.

Tirupur Subramaniam, veteran distributor and theatre owner says that lack of special shows for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 will not impact the film's box-office collection. "The ticket bookings have gone well and the movie is running to packed houses till the date when the bookings are open. So, the cancellation of a couple of shows will not have an impact on the magnum opus," he adds.

Srither, Joint Secretary of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owner’s Association tells DT Next, "The audience can watch the film at peace without these early morning shows. 4 am shows and 8 am shows are not going to contribute much to the box-office. They were only trouble to the public and the police. If the movie has a steady run, the collection is going to be good and these special shows would be null and void."

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will open with Kamal Haasan's voice. The story will unfold in the second part and has created huge expectations among the audience across the country. The first part of the film collected over Rs 500 crore.