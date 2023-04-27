Cinema

Actor Vijay wishes team "Mark Antony" well

Vijay is said to have watched the film's teaser and appreciated the team.
Vijay watching the teaser along with team "Mark Antony"Twitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With Vishal starrer-Mark Antony's teaser releasing this evening at 6:30, the actor has posted images of his team with actor Vijay.

In a set of images, Vijay is seen holding a tablet with 'Mark Antony' director Adhik Ravichandran and watching the movie's teaser.

In his post, actor Vishal has mentioned Vijay as his "brother and hero." He went on to thanking Vijay for watching his film's teaser and added "Always proud to be your fan."

Billed to be a period film, Mark Antony is produced by Vinod Kumar’s Mini Studio and is directed Adhik Ravichandran. Besides Vishal, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Sunil, Y Gee Mahendran, Ritu Varma, and Redin Kingsley play crucial roles.

The film is eyeing a June release.

