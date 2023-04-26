We stuck together as a team even in tough situations: Yaathisai's cast

CHENNAI: The team of Yaathisai is one of the most vibrant teams we have hosted in recent times. The cast of the Dharani Rasendran directorial—Seyon, Samar, Vaidehi Amarnath, Ruby and Sindhu walk into our office for the promotions amid cracking jokes and enjoying friendly banters. The movie is probably the first in Tamil to Tamil subtitles. "It is because the dialogues in the film are from the sangam literature. We decided to make a film that is close to history and we didn't want to go wrong on that. So, we decided to give subtitles to the sangam Tamil, so that people could understand it," says Seyon, who plays Kothi from the Einar clan. He also clarifies that the film was initially planned as a web series. "Yaathisai has been in the making for four years. Due to various reasons, we ended up making it as a film."

Ruby says that despite being in the making for four years they decided to stick together as a team. "The story's richness and the love for the subject made us paddle through difficult situations. We knew that when Yaathisai releases, it will be a life-changer for our team. We had workshops prior to the shoot and we had to decode the sangam dialogues to colloquial Tamil in order to remember our lines," says the actor.

Actress Vaidehi Amarnath, who plays Devaradiyar smiles and says, "Thankfully, my character doesn't have those dialogues and it is normal Tamil. But Yaathisai was a team effort and everybody did everything to make the film a success. There were times when one of us was physically or mentally exhausted but there was always someone to keep them in good spirits." Sindhu tells us that her character has been kept under wraps. "My character has some suspense to it and I have been asked not to divulge a lot. Nevertheless, it was an exciting project and this team felt home to me," she adds.

Samar, a student of fine-arts, says that Yaathisai comes across as a dream-come-true for him. "I took up fine arts to become an actor and Yaathisai is the answer. There have been people who have compared it with Ponniyin Selvan. We haven't made a huge film like PS. But we have made a decent film for the audience," he concludes.