Vishal-Hari’s action film to go on floors in July

CHENNAI: People have been saying that Hari and I have come together for the third time and there are expectations.

But this film will be special beyond the combination and the business part of it.

In this movie the story comes first, then the combination and then the business. Summa Hari-Vishal combination kedayadhu (This project is not merely about our combination).

If we are coming together for the third time, it means that this script is even better than the previous projects — Thaamirabharani and Poojai.

I have been working with people who are raring to go and Hari is one. When I listened to the script, the first thing that came to my mind was that Hari is on fire.

The film will be high on action and I can’t say if this will be a special film for me but this will surely be a special film for Hari. You will see a different Hari in Vishal 34.

Not only the script, I like the way things fell in place for this film in terms of production, direction and casting. This project is just meant to happen and if you want me to sum up this film in a word, I would call it a feast. Dhilip Subbarayan is the stunt choreographer and this film will be a delight for the movie buffs.”