Taylor gives health update after fans spot her hand injury at concert

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift took to Instagram claiming she was "totally fine" after fans noticed the singer performing with an open wound during her show in Houston, Texas recently.

"For those asking how I cut my hand," Swift said in a tweet, "I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely -- tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change -- braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood," she added, blowing fans a kiss emoji.