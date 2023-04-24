IB71 Trailer: Vidyut brings secret mission that was hidden for 50 years

Intelligence Bureau (IB) agent Dev, played by Vidyut, is on a top-secret mission to defend the country from an attack by Pakistan in the patriotic spy thriller, which is touted as an untold story based on true events.

The two-minute clip showcased Vidyut and 30 agents devising an impossible strategy to block the airspace in order to stop the alleged attack from the next country.

From thrilling sequences to edge-of-your-seat suspense, IB 71 that has it all along with a power-packed ensemble of Vidyut Jammwal along with Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa from the Mardaani fame in prominent roles.

'IB71' marks the debut of the 'Commando' actor as a producer. Helmed by 'The Ghazi Attack' filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, the film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

Talking about the film, Jammwal said, " IB 71 is a story about the most classified mission that gave us advantage in the 1971 Indo Pak war. I am thrilled to bring this story of our IB (Intelligence Bureau) officers who are the true unsung heroes of India. "

Director Sankalp Reddy from the Ghazi attack fame says, " After The Ghazi Attack, IB 71 is yet another story that helped us win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. I was shocked when Vidyut came to me with this story. I really appreciate the way Vidyut has stepped out of his comfort zone for this film and decided to take up an unconventional role for the first time. I am glad that I got an opportunity to work with such powerful performers such as Anupam Sir , Vishal Jethwa and a great ensemble with promising roles in the film"

The entire city witnessed an uproar of IB 71 as fans took over the city in IB 71 branded cars from all around the country for the secret trailer launch, keeping it true to the theme of the film and the world of Intelligence Bureau (IB) where they were thrilled to experience this classified trailer launch.

Meanwhile, the 'Khuda Haafiz' actor will also be seen in an upcoming sports action film 'Crakk' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Rampal.

The movie has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023.