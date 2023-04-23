Vishal’ s Mark Antony shoot to be wrapped soon

CHENNAI: Vishal-Adhik Ravichandran’s period film, Mark Antony is all set to be wrapped up, say sources close to the film.

The movie that is produced by Vinod Kumar’s Mini Studio has SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Sunil. Y Gee Mahendran, Ritu Varma, and Redin Kingsley among others in crucial roles.

“The team has only one more day left to shoot. They recently shot for a dance number at a city studio that was choreographed by Baba Bhaskar,” adds the source.

GV Prakash has composed the music while Abinandhan is the cinematographer. The teaser of the period gangster flick is all set to be unveiled soon.