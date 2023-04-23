'Singham Again' to release on Independence day 2024?

MUMBAI: The release date of Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham Again' has reportedly been preponed to Independence Day from Diwali 2024. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on Diwali, 2024. The film will go to floors in August, 2023.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the news. His tweet read, "#Xclusiv... AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY: 'SINGHAM AGAIN' ON INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024... #SinghamAgain - the third part in #RohitShetty's super-successful #Singham franchise - to release on 15 August 2024 #IndependenceDay. #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham... Starts August 2023.