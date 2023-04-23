It’s crucial to bring South Asian community to the forefront: PC

The actress might have been in the west for quite sometime but she holds her Indian values close to her heart. Priyanka Chopra said: “India is my identity. Wherever I go in the world, I am an Indian first and then everything else. I take a lot of pride in being born in a country which boasts of an ancient culture and such a mind-blowing mix of people.” Being an Indian in a sea of American talents, it also gives her a sense of purpose. She mentioned: “When I started working in the west, it became very important for me to bring my community to the forefront and to bring in the recognition for the country which practically is one of the biggest film and entertainment markets. I take it up as my responsibility to ensure that all people from the South Asian community appear on the poster or headline the projects for the English content which is the global content and is viewed in most of the countries.”