It’s crucial to bring South Asian community to the forefront: PC
CHENNAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently flew down to India for professional commitments, is all set to be seen in the upcoming streaming series Citadel, in which she plays an elite spy along with Richard Madden.
Priyanka transitioned to the west almost a decade ago as she explored opportunities in music and eventually starred in projects like Quantico and Baywatch, with Citadel on the horizon.
The actress might have been in the west for quite sometime but she holds her Indian values close to her heart. Priyanka Chopra said: “India is my identity. Wherever I go in the world, I am an Indian first and then everything else. I take a lot of pride in being born in a country which boasts of an ancient culture and such a mind-blowing mix of people.” Being an Indian in a sea of American talents, it also gives her a sense of purpose. She mentioned: “When I started working in the west, it became very important for me to bring my community to the forefront and to bring in the recognition for the country which practically is one of the biggest film and entertainment markets. I take it up as my responsibility to ensure that all people from the South Asian community appear on the poster or headline the projects for the English content which is the global content and is viewed in most of the countries.”
When asked if she did any improvisation or if she went completely by the book for Citadel, the actress said: “There were a lot of improvisations even before the camera started rolling, while preparing the scenes we used to exchange a lot of information about the scene.”
Citadel premieres on Prime Video on April 28.
