Sivakarthikeyan's 'Maaveeran' to release worldwide on August 11

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited film "Maaveeran" would be released worldwide on August 11.

The makers have made the announcement on social media.

'Maaveeran', made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, stars Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar in the lead, and Yogi Babu, Mysskin and Saritha in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Shanthi Talkies and directed by Mandela-fame Madonne Ashwin. Vidhu Ayyanna is the film's DOP and Bharath Sankar croons the music. Philomin Raj is the editor and art direction is taken care of by Kumar Gangappan.