I take negative criticism in a positive stride: Shamlee

CHENNAI: Art is where the heart is for actress Shamlee in recent years. Having hosted a few art shows she tells us about how art happened to her. "I was a child artiste and did a few. movies and studied here. It was when I went to Singapore to do my masters, my inclination towards art began," Shamlee tells DT Next.

The actress opens up that she had to start from scratch when she came back to Chennai. "Around 2015-16, I was signing films and that is when I met renowned painter AV Ilango. I got his number and took an appointment with him to ask if he could mentor me. Initially, I thought he wouldn't. However, he agreed to and then I took art to heart," she says with a smile.

Shamlee pursued on her passion and says, "If you become passionate about something, you can start working on it at any time. You really don't have to start something new and make it a part of your life only when you are a kid."

A serious artist now, Shamlee recently displayed her work at World Art Dubai. "That was an enriching experience. Popular artists displayed their paintings and mine was one among them. When people came and appreciated my work, I was overwhelmed and there was a lot of knowledge sharing that happened too," she remarks.

Shamlee adds that her next show will be in June in Chennai. We ask who her critics are, Shamlee laughs, "It has to be my sister, Shalini. She walks in, takes a look at my paintings and gives me suggestions on how they could have been better. Sometimes, my siblings give me hilarious reviews as well. Siblings, in general, are our harsh critics. Also, I take negative comments in a positive stride and work on it."

Shamlee also clarifies that she doesn't want to return to the big screen."I have been acting ever since I was a 1-year-old. I don't think the actor in me still is raring to go," she concludes.