Agent trailer crosses five million views In 14 Hours
CHENNAI: Actor Dino Morea’s Telugu film Agent seems to be getting showered with lots of love. While fans have been singing praises for both Dino’s villain stance as well as Akhil Akkineni’s heroic performance, the trailer has been trending on number two ever since it has been released.
Not just this, it has garnered more than five million views in just 14 hours. And a lot of people have been commenting on how amazing Dino is looking as the antagonist.
In Agent, Dino will be seen performing some high-octane stunts and while we wait to see that in the film, for now, what fans are loving the most about Dino’s character is his dialogue delivery. In fact, many have even pointed out how Dino is taking his portrayal of Shaibani Khan in The Empire a notch higher with Agent.
Well, we must say, Dino, is setting quite a firm footing in Telugu cinema with such an impressive portrayal. It is certain that we might get to see Dino a lot in such roles after Agent, especially, after the audiences hail him with praises.
Agent is a spy thriller, directed by Surender Reddy. It also stars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni with Dino Morea as the villain. Agent marks the Telugu debut of Dino. Other than this, Dino will also be making his Malayalam debut with Bandra, where he will share screen space with Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia.
