Agent trailer crosses five million views In 14 Hours

CHENNAI: Actor Dino Morea’s Telugu film Agent seems to be getting showered with lots of love. While fans have been singing praises for both Dino’s villain stance as well as Akhil Akkineni’s heroic performance, the trailer has been trending on number two ever since it has been released.

Not just this, it has garnered more than five million views in just 14 hours. And a lot of people have been commenting on how amazing Dino is looking as the antagonist.