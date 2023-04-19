Irrfan Khan's last film to hit theatres ahead of his death anniversary

The plot of the story is all about a tribal woman Nooran who is carefree and defiantly independent and is learning the ancient art of healing from her grandmother, a revered scorpion singer.

When Aadam, a camel trader in the Rajasthan desert, listens to her sing, he falls completely in love. But even before they can get to know each other better, Nooran is poisoned by a brutal perfidy that sets her on a vulnerable journey to avenge herself and find her song.

'The Song of Scorpions' premiered at Switzerland's Locarno Film Festival. The film is directed by Anup Singh. The trailer will be released on April 19.