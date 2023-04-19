Bumper is a film for current generation: M Selvakumar
CHENNAI: The teaser of the upcoming film Bumper has clocked over one million views. Directed by M Selvakumar and produced by Vetha Pictures, the film stars Vetri, and Shivani Narayanan in lead roles and has music by Govind Vasantha.
“Bumper is about the dark side of lottery sales and the money game behind it. The crux of the story is about the cat-and-mouse game between an honest person and a person who does things out of his way for money,” Selvakumar tells DT Next.
The film was shot in various locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “We shot in Thoothukudi, Erimeli in Sabarimala and a few other locations as the story takes place in Kerala and lotteries are still existent there. Bumper will be for the current generation in Tamil Nadu as it was banned in our State in early 2000s,” he concludes.
