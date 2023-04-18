‘PS-1 established characters, PS-2 will enthrall the audience’

CHENNAI: The team of Ponniyin Selvan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobitha Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi meet us at a city hotel as they begin the promotions of the second and the final instalment of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

Fans, who knew this gathered outside the hotel to catch a glimpse of their matinee idols.

Dressed in a black kurta, Jayam Ravi is just back from his Europe trip with his wife Aarthi, and he tells us its an experience of sorts and witnessing the northern lights in Finland was cherry on top of the cake.