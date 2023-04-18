Jessica Chastain to lead cast of Audible series 'The Space Within'

MUMBAI: Oscar winner Jessica Chastain is set to lead the cast of ''The Space Within'', an upcoming thriller series from Audible.

Chastain will be joined by actors Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Stuhlbarg, Shea Whigham and Carmen Ejogo in the audio series, which will be directed by Stephen Winter, stated a press release from Audible, the producer of audio entertainment content.

It is written by Greg O’Connor and Josh Fagin.

The story follows Dr Madeline Wyle (Chastain), an internationally acclaimed psychiatrist specialising in trauma and PTSD.

''When she discovers a string of patients with the same, seemingly supernatural, repressed memories, she is forced to risk her reputation and career to confront the possibility that the memories of alien abduction might be real,'' read the official plotline.

''The Space Within'' will be produced by Topic Studios, in association with Freckle Films, Solaris Productions, and Ramble Road.

Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of US Content at Audible, said the show dynamically blends elements of sci-fi, mystery and thriller.

''The podcast’s riveting sound effects and storyline are headlined by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale and Ellen Burstyn-- each of whom brings their complex characters to life. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Topic Studios on another stand out series that truly gives our audiences an out-of-world experience,'' she added.

''The Space Within'' will premiere exclusively on Audible on June 15.