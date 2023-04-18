Bieber defends Ocean after 'disappointing' Coachella headline set

LOS ANGELES: 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker Justin Bieber has rushed to defend Frank Ocean after the singer has come under fire following his headline set at Coachella.

The Canadian singer, 29, posted a gushing tribute to Ocean, 35, where he confessed that after watching the 'Novacane' singer on stage in California, he feels compelled to keep working hard on his music and "get better as an artiste", reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Ocean's set left many festival-goers underwhelmed and disappointed with the musician's first live performance in six years. His performance was also several years in the making due to the fact he was originally cherry-picked to headline the star-studded festival in 2020 before the pandemic hit and was eventually rescheduled on stage again for 2023.

'Mirror.co.uk' further states that Ocean's headline set ultimately left hundreds of fans scratching their heads as they took to social media to slam the singer for his lack of enthusiasm and the overall lack of 'atmosphere' and 'excitement' during his long-awaited set.

However, Bieber appeared to have had a musical and creative awakening as he watched the talented songwriter onstage. Sharing a photo of Ocean's set - which featured a documentary-style photo of his face enlarged on a screen - the 'Love Yourself' singer backed the headline set all the way as he gushed over how much it meant to him.

"I was blown away by Frank Ocean's Coachella performance," the singer penned. "His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget. Thanks Frank."