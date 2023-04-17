Cinema

'Slumdog Millionaire' fame Madhur to play Muralitharan in biopic '800'

First look poster of '800'; Muttiah Muralitharan
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, one of the most inspiring and promising icons of all time in the world of cricket has never missed amusing everyone with his unparalleled sportsmanship skills.

The versatile cricketer’s biopic titled ‘800’, produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures, will be revealed on April 17, marking the legendary cricketer’s birthday.

Famous actor Madhur Mittal of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame plays the titular character Muttiah Muralitharan, and Mahima Nambiyar appears as Madhimalar. The film is directed by MS Sripathy, a former associate of Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who made his directorial debut with the film ‘Kanimozhi’ (2010). He is now returning to direct with '800'.

The film’s shooting is completed, and it has been shot across Sri Lanka, Chennai, Cochin, England, and Australia. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English.

The film is produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures, and co-produced by Vivek Rangachari.

Star Cast:

  • Madhur Mittal

  • Mahima Nambiyar

  • Narain

  • Nasser

  • Vela Ramamurty

  • Riythvika

  • Vadivukkarasi

  • Arul Doss

  • Hari Krishnan

  • Yog Japyee

  • Sharath Lohitashwa

Technical crew:

  • Written & Directed by MS Sripathy

  • Cinematography: RD Rajasekar ISC

  • Music: Ghibran

  • Editor: Praveen KL

  • Production Designer: Videsh

  • Costume Designers: Poorthi Pravin & Vipin PR

  • Look Designers: Anita Matkar & Gaurav

