Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan making video out on Vikram's b'day

CHENNAI: Makers of the most-awaited Pa Ranjith's 'Thangalaan' starring 'Chiyaan' Vikram released the making video of the film on the actor's 57th birthday.
The director took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy birthday to my #Thangalaan, @chiyaan sir 😊 Presenting you a slice of flesh, a grand making visual video of Thangalaan as our humble tribute to Chiyaan. #HBDChiyaanVikram #ThangalaanMaking @chiyaan@kegvraja @StudioGreen2 @officialneelam." (sic)
The film is reportedly based on true incidents of Tamil labourers, who toiled at the Kolar Gold Field and is set in the pre-independence era.
Apart from Vikram, the film features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, and Hollywood star Daniel Caltagirone in important roles. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green and Neelam Productions, the film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by A Kishor Kumar.
Ranjith last directed 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu' and Vikram was previously seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1.
