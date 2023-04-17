Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan making video out on Vikram's b'day

CHENNAI: Makers of the most-awaited Pa Ranjith's 'Thangalaan' starring 'Chiyaan' Vikram released the making video of the film on the actor's 57th birthday.

The director took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy birthday to my #Thangalaan, @chiyaan sir 😊 Presenting you a slice of flesh, a grand making visual video of Thangalaan as our humble tribute to Chiyaan. #HBDChiyaanVikram #ThangalaanMaking @chiyaan@kegvraja @StudioGreen2 @officialneelam." (sic)