Suriya-Siruthai Siva movie titled 'Kanguva'

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya's upcoming film directed by Siruthai Siva has been titled 'Kanguva.'

The makers have posted a title announcement video on social media. 'Kanguva' is billed as a period film and will be made in two parts. Hindi actor Disha Patani would make her Tamil debut with this film.

Announcement of the project was made last year. Rumours spread recently that the film was titled "Veer", but the makers came out with a clarification denying it.

'Kanguva' is bankrolled by Studio Green and UV Creations. The movie will feature Suriya in five characters, according to sources. Music director Devi Sri Prasad will team up with Siruthai Siva again after eight years -- Veeram (2014). Vetri will be the cinematographer and Nishad Yusuf will handle the cuts.

While not specifying the release date, the video stated that "Kanguva" will release early on 2024. The film will be released in 10 languages.