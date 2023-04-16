Diljit Dosanjh becomes 1st Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has created history by performing at Fans reacted with tons of love for the singer expressing how he made India proud. Bollywood celebs congratulated the singer via their Instagram to narrate the moment of happiness and joy they felt after Diljit's performance. Several Punjabi singers too commented on Diljit's milestone. Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram on Sunday to share an Instagram reel of the 'Udta Punjab' co-star performing at Coachella. Bebo of Bollywood wrote "The OG' with multiple heart and star emojis.in Indio, California.

The weekend performance marks his dominance not only in the Punjabi industry but on a global level.

Diljit entered the stage with a complete Punjabi vibe by wearing a black kurta and tamba.

He added swag to the look with a black turban, sunglasses, and even a pair of yellow gloves to set the stage on fire.

Dosanjh dropped an Instagram post on Sunday to celebrate this historic moment.