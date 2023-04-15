SPB sir’s songs are my companion at the border, says Chakrapani

Late SP Balasubrahmaniyam sir is my inspiration, and his songs have been my constant companion since my early days. Though I don’t have any special training, my love for music has always motivated me to pursue it. My job, serving the nation is my priority, but music is my passion. I may only have a little time to devote to it, but every moment counts, and I use it wisely. I practice listening to songs, writing down the lyrics, and sending them to my friend Krishna Rao for feedback. This helps me improve and grow as a singer. My journey has been challenging, but these moments of sheer joy and unexpected opportunities keep me going. When my mother shared the stage with me during the Ugadi episode, and I received SPB sir’s mike during the last episode, it was a dream come true. These moments have kindled a fire within me, a passion for performing better and doing justice to the music that has given me so much. I learn from my fellow contestants, voice mentors, and judges and strive to improve every week. My journey has just begun, and I’m excited to see where it takes me.