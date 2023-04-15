SPB sir’s songs are my companion at the border, says Chakrapani

Being a soldier in the LoC, what motivated you to take part in Aha Telugu Indian Idol?
I never imagined having such a platform to showcase my talent as a performer. As a proud BSF Jawan, serving the nation has always been my top priority, and despite my passion for singing, I’ve had to put my dreams on hold due to my duty. However, fate has a way of working things out, and when I saw the auditions for Telugu Indian Idol, I knew I had to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I travelled to Hyderabad and gave it my all during the auditions, and now, here I am, living my dream on this incredible show. As a soldier, I draw inspiration from the simple fact that every breath I take is a new life, and this motivates me to give my best performance every week. I can’t name any person or thing that drives me, but the sheer opportunity to showcase my talent to the world is enough to keep me on this incredible journey.
How is music the best way for a soldier to keep himself in a good mindspace in gruelling conditions?
Music can unite and inspire people from all walks of life, including those of us stationed at the border. Despite our different backgrounds and experiences, music brings us together like a family. Whether the lyrics are in our native language, the rhythm and melody move us to dance and sing along. After a long day on duty, we find solace in listening to music and humming along to our favourite tunes. Our limited internet access doesn’t stop us from discovering new songs, often learning from children of senior soldiers and peers; we update ourselves with what’s trending. Music truly transcends all barriers and can connect us all as one.
With no formal training in music, how did you pick it up? And what did you do to keep the fire in you going?
Late SP Balasubrahmaniyam sir is my inspiration, and his songs have been my constant companion since my early days. Though I don’t have any special training, my love for music has always motivated me to pursue it. My job, serving the nation is my priority, but music is my passion. I may only have a little time to devote to it, but every moment counts, and I use it wisely. I practice listening to songs, writing down the lyrics, and sending them to my friend Krishna Rao for feedback. This helps me improve and grow as a singer. My journey has been challenging, but these moments of sheer joy and unexpected opportunities keep me going. When my mother shared the stage with me during the Ugadi episode, and I received SPB sir’s mike during the last episode, it was a dream come true. These moments have kindled a fire within me, a passion for performing better and doing justice to the music that has given me so much. I learn from my fellow contestants, voice mentors, and judges and strive to improve every week. My journey has just begun, and I’m excited to see where it takes me.
How does it feel to have a loyal fanbase to your music?
As an ordinary person, it’s a surreal feeling to receive such admiration and appreciation from people. It’s like a warm embrace that touches the heart and fills it with joy. Though I may not be a celebrity, the love and support of these kind souls are priceless treasures that I hold close. I may not know how to repay their kindness, but I can promise to continue doing my best on Aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 and as a Jawan.
Would you look at music as a serious career in future?
For me, nothing is more important than serving my country. It’s my first and foremost priority, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to ensure I can contribute in any way possible. But I also have a dream - to learn music properly, something I’ve always been passionate about. Maybe it’s something I can pursue after my retirement, but for now, I focus on my duty and doing my part to serve my nation. I’ll continue to work hard and give it my all, and who knows what opportunities may arise in the future. But regardless of where life takes me, I know my dedication to my country will always come first.
