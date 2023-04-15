Bobby Deol is pumping iron for 'Animal'

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol has turned into beast mode for his role in 'Animal'. The 'Gupt' star has been working out extensively for his character.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video in which he is seen doing dumbbell lateral raises.

Recently, a shirtless image of Bobby from the sets of Animal circulated online that left fans impressed. In the picture, Bobby is seen standing in front of his vanity van in just a tracksuit and sneakers. The actor flaunted his toned body for the camera.

Bobby's fitness coach Prajwal Shetty has shared several videos of the actor sweating it out in the gym. Take a look.