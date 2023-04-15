Birth Anniv Spl: Charlie Chaplin and his world of cinematic genius

MUMBAI: Charlie Chaplin hardly needs any introduction! He belongs to the silent-era comedians and he is regarded as one of the greatest of his time. His timeless physical comedic sensibilities continue to excite audiences across age groups -- but Chaplin also performed outside the genre of comedy.

In his later years, his films frequently featured more dramatic tones. However, he will probably continue to be best remembered for his comedy. Ahead of his 134 birth anniversary, let's remember the legend through his movies which have endured the test of Time.