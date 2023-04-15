Amitabh fails to post picture on Instagram, check who helped him out

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan can't be wrong with his social media posts as he believes in perfection. So, the superstar posted a picture of himself in which his head is getting cut.

Actor Angad Bedi has pointed out that and told him. Accepting his suggestion, Amitabh tried to repost the picture. He failed. And then who helped him? She is none other than his granddaughter Navya Nanda.

Posting a picture where the 'Piku' actor dressed in traditional south Indian attire, he wrote on Instagram, "Posting again because @angadbedi told me your head in the picture is getting cut, and said it can be changed .. so tried failed .. finally got @navyananda to assist .. and BOOM !!! So ..here goes all over again .. Wishing you all a very happy #Baisakhi, Bohag #Bihu, #Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh and Mahavishuba Sankranti!"