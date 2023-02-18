Big B, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' to release on this date

"12.1.2024 #ProjectK..Happy Mahashivratri," she captioned the post.In the poster, we can see a big hand-like structure with one finger pointing ahead.

We can also see three men with their guns aiming at that hand amidst a war background.

Prabhas and Big B also shared the posters on their social media feeds."12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri," Big B wrote.Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e Hindi and Telugu across various locations. The film will also mark Deepika's debut in the Telugu film market.

In January, the makers also revealed the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film, on her birthday. In the poster, we can see a silhouette of a woman.

The face of the woman is not visible but she looks like the Gehraiyaan star. With short hair and dress like a warrior, the poster looks quite intriguing.

Disha Patani is also a part of Project K.