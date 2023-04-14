Raghav Juyal opens up about working in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will see Raghav Juyal in an interesting role. Ahead of the film's release, the entertainer revealed that he shot for the film despite having dengue.

"While shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' I was diagnosed with dengue. Despite having limited time to complete the shoot, I didn't want to let the production suffer, so I decided to carry on with the shoot. The team was very understanding and compassionate towards my condition. I'm happy I managed to do it because what I was going through was completely different from what my character was feeling," he said.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles.Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the film. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 21. The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer.The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. He is seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family. Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai." Salman also has 'Tiger 3' in the kitty. Tiger 3 will be out on Diwali 2023.