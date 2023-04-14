Jamie Foxx hospitalised following "medical complication"

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is not in the pink of health.

The ‘Robin Hood’ star has been admitted to a hospital in Georgia, CNN reported.

On Wednesday night, Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram and shared that her father had experienced a “medical complication,” adding that he is “on his way to recovery.”

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the daughter’s post read.

The family asked for privacy and the statement was signed off with these words, “The family asks for privacy during this time.”