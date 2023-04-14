Aspiring actors could break stereotypes with good scripts: Vishakha Dhiman
CHENNAI: When the music video of Danger Queen released a few weeks ago, actress Vishakha Dhiman was easy on the eyes. She resembles Alia Bhatt and she breaks into laughter as soon as she hears the Bollywood actress’ name. “I have heard that from a lot of people and it is a huge compliment. In fact, she is my favourite actress,” begins Vishakha.
The Saregama Originals video of Danger Queen, produced by Roshan Nazeer, Syed Nivaaz and Ganesh Desingh is helmed by Raahul Sridharan and has clocked over one million views. Features choreographer Sandy alongside Vishakha, the actress sums it up as a fun experience. “We shot it for one and a half days and the entire experience was fun. I got to work with the sweetest of people from the industry and it was like going on a picnic with a group of friends. About the video, it is a dream moment for any actor as it has names like Sandy, and GV Prakash involved in it,” she tells us.
The common opinion of netizens on Vishakha is that she is “cute”. When asked if this would typecast her in the long run, she replies, “Regardless of what I wear or what mood I am in, “cute” is what people have tagged me as. Every actor tends to get stereotyped in the beginning of their career. But one can carve a niche by the kind of content they choose to be a part of. It is a good time to be an actor. After the pandemic even commercial films are story-driven and the medium has evolved a lot. The surge of OTT platforms has made storytelling better than before.”
Born and raised in Mumbai, in a Punjabi family, Vishakha has a flair for Tamil and has already seemed to have picked up the language well. “I can understand Tamil and can speak decently even if not like a native speaker. I have been listening to stories in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada and I should be able to speak these languages if and when I get a chance.” On a concluding note, she says that she has signed another music video and the official announcement will be made soon.
