Aspiring actors could break stereotypes with good scripts: Vishakha Dhiman

The common opinion of netizens on Vishakha is that she is “cute”. When asked if this would typecast her in the long run, she replies, “Regardless of what I wear or what mood I am in, “cute” is what people have tagged me as. Every actor tends to get stereotyped in the beginning of their career. But one can carve a niche by the kind of content they choose to be a part of. It is a good time to be an actor. After the pandemic even commercial films are story-driven and the medium has evolved a lot. The surge of OTT platforms has made storytelling better than before.”