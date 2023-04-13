'The Big Bang Theory' universe expands with new spin-off series on cards

WASHINGTON: The good news for ‘The Big Bang Theory’ followers as producers of the show have been planning another spin-off for the series. The popular sitcom that has given numerous iconic characters like Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter and Raj Koothrappali to the world is all set to entertain the audience again.

The spin-off series is now being discussed at HBO Max, and even though the development process is yet to find the pace, fans can’t wait anymore to know more about the project. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Max, the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ service, and Big Bang co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre are planning a new comedy series in The Big Bang Theory universe.