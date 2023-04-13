Nayanthara 75 will be an extension of the respect she commands off camera
CHENNAI: Nayanthara’s 75th film went on floors in the city on March 17 and has wrapped up its first schedule. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the mega-budget film is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios and Trident Arts. The untitled project has Jai sharing the screen space with Nayanthara after Raja Rani.
Talking to DT Next, Nilesh Krishnaa, an erstwhile assistant of Shankar says, “This is a family entertainer. When I first narrated the story to Nayanthara, she said that the film has all the elements in place and when Jai heard the story, he was excited and said “full meals saapta madhri iruku brother (feels like a sumptuous meal).”
Talking about the storyline the filmmaker divulges, “This is a milestone film for Nayanthara and is a huge responsibility. Moreover, she commands a huge respect off camera, and this film revolves around it. I have ensured that the movie doesn’t have any flavours of Raja Rani when it comes to Nayanthara-Jai’s on screen bond.” The film has music by Thaman and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. “Sathyaraj sir and Achyuth Kumar play pivotal roles. However, it is Achyuth Kumar, who plays Nayanthara’s dad in the movie,” he opens up.
The team also met Rajinikanth and took his blessings when the team launched the project. “He still remembers me from 2.0 days and I was shocked. He rightly asked if I had put on weight since he last met me on the film’s sets and even cut a birthday cake for me. Such is his humility.” Nilesh on a concluding note says that the team will shoot in grand sets in Chennai and a few live locations in the city and Tiruchy.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android