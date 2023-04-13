Nayanthara 75 will be an extension of the respect she commands off camera

CHENNAI: Nayanthara’s 75th film went on floors in the city on March 17 and has wrapped up its first schedule. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the mega-budget film is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios and Trident Arts. The untitled project has Jai sharing the screen space with Nayanthara after Raja Rani.

Talking to DT Next, Nilesh Krishnaa, an erstwhile assistant of Shankar says, “This is a family entertainer. When I first narrated the story to Nayanthara, she said that the film has all the elements in place and when Jai heard the story, he was excited and said “full meals saapta madhri iruku brother (feels like a sumptuous meal).”