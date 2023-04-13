Is Joju George the latest addition to team Leo?

CHENNAI: The latest schedule of Leo resumed at a studio in Chennai recently. The buzz in the tinseltown is that the National award-winning director Joju George has joined the team.

A source close to the movie told DT Next, “If speculations are to be true, Joju is in Chennai and has started shooting for his portions at a studio in the city with the rest of the lead actors. Though his character is kept under the wraps the makers will officially announce his presence in the film in the coming days.

The movie is in its third schedule and has been progressing at a rapid pace.” Joju was last seen in Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram and the web series of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha.