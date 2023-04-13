'Game of Thrones' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' confirmed

WASHINGTON: Good news! The 'Game of Thrones' prequel titled 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' has been confirmed. The prequel was announced during Warner Bros. Discovery presentation to the press on April 12.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the show is based on George R.R. Martin's 'Dunk and Egg' books, which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of 'A Song of Ice and Fire.'

Taking to Instagram, HBO Max shared the motion poster of the prequel which they captioned, "A century before #GameofThrones, there was Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. Executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis, A Knight of the #SevenKingdoms: The Hedge Knight has received a straight-to-series order. #StreamOnMax."