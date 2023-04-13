1st trailer of most awaited John Wick prequel The Continental is out

WASHINGTON: The trailer of 'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental' is unveiled by makers on Wednesday. The clip looks mesmerising and exciting even without Keanu Reeves's character.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the action-packed trailer will add to the fantastic build-up for the 'John Wick' universe.

The project is a three-episode long miniseries based on a timeline before the first John Wick movie. The trailer was shared by the production house Peacock on their official Twitter handle.