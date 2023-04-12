R Madhavan, Siddharth and Nayanthara starrer 'Test' goes to floor

MUMBAI: R Madhavan, Siddharth and Nayanthara will headline S Sashikanth's directorial debut 'Test'. The shoot of the Tamil film commenced on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Siddarth shared the motion poster of the movie and sought good luck wishes from his fans. The 'Rang De Basanti' actor wrote in the caption, "Here we go! Motion poster ALERT! #TEST begins shoot today. @studiosynot boss S. Sashikanth makes his direction debut.