Producer MS Dhoni releases the 1st look of Harish Kalyan’s Let’s Get Married
CHENNAI: The first look of Harish Kalyan’s Let’s Get Married, was unveiled by the film’s producer and Chennai Super Kings’ skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday. Directed by Ramesh Thamilmani and produced by Dhoni Entertainment, the poster shows Harish Kalyan, Nadiya and Ivana tied together in a wedding ring. Talking to DT Next, Ramesh Thamilmani said, “Let’s Get Married will be a fun journey that takes place during a trip. We have made the film keeping all sections of the audience in mind.”
Ramesh had earlier collaborated with Dhoni for his superhero comic Atharva. “We had discussed the script of LGM while shooting for Atharva. Dhoni was kicked about the idea. Sakshi came up with the concept and the script was developed around it. Once the scripting was over, we started looking for the right actors and that is when we landed Harish Kalyan, Nadiya and Ivana,” added the filmmaker.
LGM marks Dhoni’s debut as producer and Ramesh as a director. “But Dhoni Entertainment has a strong and professional team to look into things. We started the pre-production eight months ago and that has helped us in shooting the film as planned,” remarked Ramesh. The makers are aiming to plan the film’s release in June-July. Dhoni is impressed with the way the film has shaped up. “He watches the rushes or the edited content every weekend and he is happy with the output,” concluded Ramesh.
