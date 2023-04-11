Nayanthara
Nayan loses cool with a fan

Nayanthara saw a fan filming her on mobile. This made her angry and she reportedly threatened to break the fan’s phone, who was trying to record her.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Nayanthara was seen losing her cool at a fan during a temple visit with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

The two were recently seen at a temple in Kumbakonam district on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. However, the couple got mobbed as they entered the holy place, according to reports.

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan at a temple in Kumbakonam
Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot last year. The close-knit affair was attended by Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan.

Months after their wedding, the two announced that they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy.

Shah Rukh Khan
Nayanthara
Vignesh Shivan
Kumbakonam
temple visit
Panguni Uthiram

