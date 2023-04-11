Marvel Studios unveils first trailer of ‘The Marvels’

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” hits theatres on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.