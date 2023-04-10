Ivana-Harish Kalyan starrer Let's Get Married's first look out now

Touted to be a fun-filled family entertainer, the film will be former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s maiden production venture and is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who is also composing the music for the film.

'Let's Get Married' has its concept written by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh. "From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun-filled family entertainer. I am honoured and very grateful for this opportunity to develop this really fresh concept into a feature film story and to be directing the film as well," said Ramesh Thamilmani, the director in a statement.

Apart from the leads, the film has Nadiya, Yogi Babu, and RJ Vijay aka Mirchi Vijay in key roles.

Earlier, the crew of LGM (Let's Get Married) caught Dhoni in action at the Chennai Super Kings vs Luknow Super Giants match in Chepauk on April 3.