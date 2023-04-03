IPL 2023: CSK beat LSG by 12 runs

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Devon Conway (47 off 29) as CSK posted a commanding 217 for 7 after being sent into bat.



Opening the innings, Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Conway, who struck five boundaries and two hits over the fence, gave him good support.