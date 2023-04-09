Wunderbar Films ends hiatus as Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj join forces

CHENNAI: Zee Studios and Wunderbar Films, officially announce their new project that marks the second collaboration of actor Dhanush and filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, who together have enthralled audiences with their magnum opus film ‘Karnan’. Marking the second anniversary of this critically-acclaimed and commercially successful movie, Zee Studios South and Wunderbar Films are elated to announce this new project.

This yet-to-be-titled project will be one of the highest-budget movies in the career of actor Dhanush made on a larger canvas. Yet another intriguing attraction about the film is that it marks the comeback of Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films into movie production.

This film, jointly produced by ZEE Studios and Wunderbar Films will feature eminent actors from various regional film industries and top-league technicians, announcements of which will follow shortly.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Akshay Kejriwal, Head - South Movies, Zee Studios, says "We are extremely delighted and proud to announce our collaboration on this very prestigious project with Wunderbar Films. This film marks the return of the uber successful ‘Karnan’ duo and we couldn’t be happier to bring their next project, to the audiences. Dhanush has consistently enthralled audiences across the Globe with his versatility and it is our absolute honour and privilege to present this film helmed by the highly acclaimed master craftsman, Mari Selvaraj. At Zee Studios, our aim is to create content that entertains and inspires people and this film is a positive step in that direction."