Shankar plans Indian 2 in Jan and Game Changer in April next year

CHENNAI: Director Shankar has been juggling between Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s Game Changer for quite a few months now. He has been allocating 15 days to Indian 2 and 15 days to Game Changer every month. While there have been speculations on social media that both these films would be a Sankranti 2024 release, the update we have for you is that Shankar has planned Indian 2 for a January 2024 release while Game Changer is expected to be a Ugadi weekend release next year.