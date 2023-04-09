Shankar plans Indian 2 in Jan and Game Changer in April next year

CHENNAI: Director Shankar has been juggling between Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s Game Changer for quite a few months now. He has been allocating 15 days to Indian 2 and 15 days to Game Changer every month. While there have been speculations on social media that both these films would be a Sankranti 2024 release, the update we have for you is that Shankar has planned Indian 2 for a January 2024 release while Game Changer is expected to be a Ugadi weekend release next year.
The director is now in Taiwan shooting for Indian 2 and the unit will leave for Africa next week as the long-pending film will move into the final leg of shoot. Ram Charan’s movie too is in its final stages of filming and will be completed soon. Sources close to the director tell us that only after the release of these films, Shankar will plan his upcoming projects.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android