Birthday Special: Jaya Bachchan, a legacy of endearing characters

MUMBAI: She belongs to that era of actors when there was nothing called the paparazzi, vanity van culture. Simplicity ruled supreme in movies and that could be reflected in the actors' lives as well.

Jaya Bhaduri, later known as Jaya Bachchan's filmography is full of gems. From the spunky Mili (Mili) to the mother figure (Fiza), Jaya has aced each role with conviction and ease.

The Bengali beauty with long hair and an endearing smile ruled the silver screen with meaningful roles. Jaya has been cast opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Sanjeev Kumar.

Every pair looked beautiful on the screen as the actors back then brought their unique charm to make a pair work.

As the actor-turned-politician Jaya is set to ring her 75th birthday on Sunday, let's revisit some of her notable works which can initiate conversation till date.