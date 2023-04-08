Salman Khan flaunts ripped thighs in new gym picture

In the picture, Salman donned a black T-shirt paired with black shorts and matching sandals. He also tied a white cloth on his head. Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

'Bigg Boss' contestant Abdu Rozik commented, "Iron man one day I'll be same inshallah." "Epitome of physical fitness inspiring everyone for years !!! HATS OFF !!!!," a user wrote.

"always in shape sir," a user commented. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite actor Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. On Friday, the makers unveiled a new motion poster of the film in which the 'Ready' actor could be seen holding a knife in his hand.

The trailer of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will be out on April 10, 2023. Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?"

Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty.