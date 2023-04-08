Madhavan, Siddharth, Nayan’s The Test to start this month

CHENNAI: We earlier broke the news that actors Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth are teaming up for a film that is tentatively titled Test and revolves around cricket. The latest update is that the film is all set to go floors later this month and the actors have signed the dotted line for the movie that will be titled The Test. The project will mark renowned producer Sashikanth’s directorial debut and the film will be bankrolled under his banner YNot Studios that have delivered blockbusters like Iruddhi Suttru and Vikram Vedha.

It is to be noted that Madhavan and Siddharth have previously shared the screen space in films like Rang De Basanti and Aayudha Ezhuthu. The Test is expected to have music by Santhosh Narayanan. However, an official announcement on the same will be made in the coming days.

Madhavan was last seen in Dhokha: Round D Corner and will be playing the lead in GD Naidu’s biopic. Nayanthara is working on her 75th film directed by Nilanjan and has actor Jai in a crucial role. Siddharth plays a pivotal role in Kamal Haasan’sIndian 2.

