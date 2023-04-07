Todd wraps 'Joker' shoot, shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga

Phoenix, who won the Oscar for starring in 2019's Joker, reprised his role as Arthur Fleck, depicted in the initial film as an aspiring comedian battling mental health issues.

The image, posted by Todd, shows Phoenix in his Joker avatar. Gaga is reportedly playing a version of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who finds herself smitten with the Joker before taking on his villainous ways.

Margot Robbie had previously portrayed Quinn in the "Suicide Squad" films and "Birds of Prey."

Todd first dropped the looks of these characters on February 14 and wished his fans "Happy Valentine's Day." Gaga also shared the look on her Instagram and wrote, "That's a wrap, Harleen..."