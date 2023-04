SRK shakes a leg to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at KKR match at Eden Gardens

While waving and greeting the fans at the stadium, SRK was also seen shaking legs to the tunes of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the balcony.

In another frame, the 'Pathaan' star was enjoying popcorn while accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and veteran singer Usha Uthup.

This is the second match of the Kolkata Knight Riders after they lost to Punjab Kings in their opening match.

For Kolkata, spinner Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy would be the key players. While RCB has in-form batters Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis in their side. Kolkata has replaced Suyash Sharma and included Anukul Roy on their side.

Bangalore added David Willey in the place of injured Reece Topley. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders and opted to field first.