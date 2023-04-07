Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' unveiled the motion poster with the trailer release date. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan dropped an intense motion of himself along with a trailer announcement.

In the poster, Salman is seen holding a knife in his hand but the twist is instead of blood, flower petals spilling around it. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Let the action begin!#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th." Recently, the makers on Tuesday unveiled the new track 'Yentamma' featuring 'RRR' actor Ram Charan.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ram Charan shared the song which he captioned, "One of my most precious on-screen moments. Love you Bhai Dancing with these absolute legends...#Yentamma song out now."