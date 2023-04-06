Jayam Ravi 32 titled Genie; Krithi Shetty approached

CHENNAI: There were several news doing the rounds on the internet on Jayam Ravi’s 32nd film that will be bankrolled by Ishari Ganesh’s Vels Film International. While there were social media buzz that the big-budget film will be directed by a debutant, DT Next brings you some of the exclusive updates about JR 32. The film will be directed by debutant Bhuvanesh Arjunan, an erstwhile assistant to Mysskin has been signed on as the film’s director.

The bigger update is that the fantasy film has been titled Genie and actress Krithi Shetty has been approached to play the female lead. A source close to the film’s unit told DT Next, “The film will be made on a grand-scale and will be Jayam Ravi’s biggest film of his career. The movie will go on floors later this year. Pre-production work is taking place in full swing. Official announcement on rest of the cast and crew will be made in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi awaits the release of Ponniyin Selvan-2, Iraivan with Ahmed, untitled project with Rajesh and Siren with Anthony Bhagyaraj.

